If you are a firearms owner, you may want to keep them locked away or safely stored. That reminder comes courtesy of Yellowknife RCMP in a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon and here’s why:

Late last month, police responded to a complaint of a vehicle being taken without consent. The owner of the vehicle told officers that he had left two firearms in the vehicle that were not secure. Police were able to recover the vehicle a short time later, however the firearms were missing.

Yellowknife RCMP investigated the incident, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in town where the firearms were located. A male has since been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and unsafe storage of a firearm.

There was no mention in the release as to whether the suspect was remanded in custody or released, nor was there any mention of a court date.

If you have any information that may help police in the incident above, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a top online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that firearms in vehicles be stored in a locked container when not in use. One example provided was a gun safe bolted to the vehicle floor or in the trunk. As well, it must be concealed from plain sight so it isn’t easily identifiable as a gun safe.

At home, police recommend keeping firearms in a locked cabinet or safe where easy access isn’t available. The released stated that storing firearms unloaded with trigger locks or cable locks to prevent accidental discharges are extra ways to ensure safety. The safe or cabinet should be bolted securely to prevent theft or tampering.