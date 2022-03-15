Yellowknife RCMP, on patrol in Dettah, received a report a front-end loader that crashed into a ditch in the community on March 13, just before 2 a.m.

G Division Forensic Identification Services responded to the location and examined the piece of heavy equipment for evidence. Later the same day, a local business advised RCMP officials in Yellowknife that during the night of March 12 and March 13, the same front-end loader was stolen from a business on Franklin Avenue.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this situation is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.