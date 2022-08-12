A semi truck found burning near Enterprise was stolen from a Hay River transportation and logistics company, according to both the RCMP and an employee of the company.

RCMP Inspector Dean Riou confirmed on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 11, that around 5 a.m. the previous day, the local RCMP detachment received word of a burning truck near the South Slave community.

The truck belonged to Carter Industries in Hay River and had been stolen from the company’s premises earlier Wednesday morning: Shortly before 10 a.m. that morning, an employee of Carter Industries posted a photo of the burning truck in a Hay River social media group, saying the truck had been stolen around 4:05 a.m. that morning and that two people were caught on their security cameras around that time.

The employee, Melanie Carter, told NNSL Media that, as a medium-sized business, Carter had about five trucks prior to the theft. She said the business also had some equipment vandalized about two weeks ago.

She said the RCMP has been responsive and has kept in regular touch with the business since the semi was stolen.

An unidentified man was seen by multiple witnesses walking near the scene of the crime south of Enterprise, although Inspector Riou did not report any other leads on suspects. It was also unclear what the motive was for the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact either the local RCMP detachment at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Carter also asks anyone with information related to the incident to reach out to Carter Industries.