An investigation into multiple thefts from vehicles in Hay River has led to the arrests and charging of two people believed to be involved.

According to Hay River RCMP, it received numerous complaints between Nov. 15 and 20 relating to thefts from vehicles. On Nov. 20, police stated they located and arrested Carson Egotak, 19, of Hay River in relation to the thefts.

A search warrant was then authorized for a residence linked to Egotak, where officers recovered a shotgun, rifle and three airsoft handguns that are believed to have been stolen but not reported to police.

During the search of the residence, Markara Bun, 30, of Ontario was arrested in relation to those firearms and was found to have $3,500 in cash on him. The search turned up a large bag of unidentified white powder along with several scales and various types of ammunition.

The release stated that the powder has been sent off for analysis, but police suspect it’s a cutting agent used in preparing crack-cocaine.

Egotak is facing charges of theft, mischief to property and trespass by night, while Bun is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm. There was no word on when their first court date will be.

RCMP are suggesting that the best defence against vehicle thefts is to ensure that vehicles are secured overnight. Police recommend adopting a 9 p.m. routine to secure vehicle and properties.

If you have any information about this case that may be helpful to police, or if you recognize any of the firearms pictured, you’re asked to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.