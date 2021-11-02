A stomach virus that can spread easily and quickly is affecting some residents in Naujaat, the Department of Health advised on Tuesday morning.

Those who contracted the virus are experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and fever.

Department staff recommend that people wash their hands often, especially prior to preparing meals. Drink plenty of fluids and get proper rest.

Also, cleaning surfaces with hot, soapy water is recommended — areas like countertops, bathrooms and doorknobs.

As well, keep contact with sick individuals to a minimum.

Those who experience severe symptoms should consult a health professional, but many people can be cared for at home.