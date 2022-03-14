The Government of Nunavut raised the funding available through its Renewable Energy Cabin Grant Program by $100,000 due to strong demand from Nunavummiut.

Originally, $172,000 was set aside for the initiative as of Nov. 22, but 82 applications from Nunavummiut came flooding in to the Climate Change Secretariat for financial assistance to install solar or wind systems on cabins.

In total, 57 such projects are being supported to date, according to Environment Minister David Akeeagok, addressing the Legislative Assembly on March 14.

The Department of Environment has also partnered with the Nunavut Housing Corporation to provide a maximum grant of $30,000 through the Renewable Energy Homeowners Grant Program. That’s intended to cover up to half the cost of of installing a solar system. It allows homeowners to participate in Qulliq Energy Corporation’s Net Metering Program, feeding excess energy into the grid for use by the power corporation and providing the homeowner a credit on their power bill.

“The demand for these programs shows that Nunavummiut support the development of clean energy initiatives in the territory,” Akeeagok said. “Together, we can decrease our green house gas emissions while increasing our self-reliance in the face of climate change.”