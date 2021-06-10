Glick Court and the surrounding neighbourhood were blanketed in smoke by a house fire Thursday morning, June 10.

The structure fire at 1 Glick Ct. drew first responders to the Finlason Drive area after 10 a.m.

Firefighters hosed down flames that seemed to have ascended to the house’s roof shortly after 11 a.m.

Neighbours by Dagenais Drive and Finlayson Drive reported hearing a loud bang and losing power around the time of the fire. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo

One RCMP officer on scene said it was two early to say what caused the fire and wasn’t authorized to answer questions about occupants’ safety.

Residents gathered to see what was causing the black smoke and the burning smell in the neighbourhood.

A house at 1 Glick Ct. erupted in flames Thursday morning at approximately 11 a.m. Details on the safety of the evacuees and the cause of the fire are not yet known. Natalie Pressman/NNSL photo

Several neighbours standing by the corner of Dagenais Drive and Finlayson Drive, reported having heard a loud bang before seeing signs of the house in flames. Other homes in the area were without power Thursday morning.

A representative with the Office of the Fire Marshal arrived on scene at approximately 11:20 a.m.

This story will be updated as more details become available.