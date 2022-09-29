The Resolute Bay RCMP responded to a fire at the Resolute Bay Observatory on the morning of September 27. The Observatory is located approximately 6.5 kilometres northeast of the community.

The building was not occupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

Two suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. A fire investigator from the Government of Nunavut is en route to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The building that housed the Observatory’s living quarters was a total loss while the generator building had smoke and water damage. While the loss is still to be determined it is expected to be a considerable one, according to the RCMP.