The Students on Ice Foundation, a sustainability foundation which connects youth with nature will be bringing 25 youth between the ages of 18 to 30 to Cambridge Bay from April 14 to 24, 2022.

Students will be using the Canadian High Arctic Research Station as their home base.

The time they spend in Cambridge Bay will include activities out on the land, guided workshops with community knowledge holders and local experts, to help them gain a better understanding of the complexities of climate adaptation and climate research.

According to Students on Ice, this program is being co-developed with scientific and Indigenous knowledge, which will include Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit.

This program will be open to people nation-wide with 80 per cent of scholarships in this program being reserved for Indigenous Youth.