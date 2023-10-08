Yellowknife RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a stabbing that occurred Saturday evening.

Cpl. Matt Halstead, media relations officer with G Division, said the arrest happened outside the downtown liquor store, but he could not confirm if the stabbing happened at the same location.

It’s believed that the victim was heading into the store looking for help, added Halstead.

Halstead confirmed that a man was reported to be injured with wounds consistent with a stabbing and a suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Halsted said charges are pending and that the incident is currently under investigation.