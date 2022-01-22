Riley Jordan Moyah, a suspect in a Jan. 16 suspicious death north of Hay River, has been arrested.

Moyah, 23, was taken into custody in Alberta on Friday evening and is scheduled to appear in territorial court next week, according to a police statement on Jan. 22.

He was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant issued on Jan. 20 after the body of a 24-year-old man was found on Lagoon Road.

Police still have not released the victim’s name and did not reply to The Hub’s questions about the case.

The deceased was sent to Edmonton, where an autopsy was conducted which determined that the man was the victim of a homicide.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation,” police stated on Saturday.

Anyone with any additional information about the incident is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or if an emergency 911.

The public can also provide information through the Crimestoppers website at www.p3tips.com.