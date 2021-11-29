The suspect in a Yellowknife shooting on Nov. 11 has been located and arrested without incident in Winnipeg, according to the RCMP.

Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, 21, of Edmonton has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm. The charges have not been proven in court.

Court appearance details are still being determined at this time, the police stated.

The shooting in question occurred in the area of 51A Avenue. RCMP officers found a male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

The Yellowknife RCMP extended thanks to the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP’s “D” Division Major Crime Unit for their efforts in the successful apprehension of the accused.