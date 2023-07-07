Fort Resolution RCMP seized 240 grams of suspected cocaine and $2,795 in cash after executing a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act on Thursday, July 6.

The police did not reveal the location in the community where the drugs and cash were confiscated.

No charges have been laid as of Friday afternoon but the Mounties said they are continuing to investigate.

The search took place following information provided by the public.

“This instance highlights the important role that the public plays in keeping drugs out of our communities,” said Cpl. Matt Halstead, RCMP NT’s media relations officer. “Reporting suspicious activity to the police may open a new investigation or be the last piece of information that police need to get a search warrant.”