Yellowknife RCMP have released the photos of the suspects that related to the break-in that happened in Arctic Jewellers at Centre Square Mall earlier this week.

Police released security camera screenshots of two men who appear to enter the mall in the early hours of Oct. 25. From there, they smashed a glass window at the front of the store and gained access, stealing an assortment of jewelry and valuables.

If you recognize the clothing worn by the two suspects, or have any other information that may help, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.