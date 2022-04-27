While many residents were heading home after the second night of Pakallak Tyme in Rankin Inlet on Tuesday, the fire department received a call just after 9 p.m. about a fire at the dump, according to Fire Chief Mark Wyatt.

Seven firefighters responded to the blaze, which quickly spread. But with the help of the public works team, the crew were able to extinguish it just after midnight.

In a post on Facebook, Wyatt thanked Troy Aksalnik and his team from public works, including Arsene Karlik on the CAT 950, Tony Amarillo on the water truck and Sonny Ittinuar from Nunavut Excavating on the excavator. He added that senior administrative officer Darren Flynn came on scene to provide support as well.

Wyatt wrote that the fire was intentionally set and two young teens were spotted running from the scene.

If anyone has information on the fire, please call 867-645-2598.