Inuvik RCMP and Fire Department are investigating exactly how a lone tire came to be ablaze in the middle of a road at the Inuvik Cemetery.

Firefighters responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. June 16 to calls of a pillar of smoke seen at the Inuvik Cemetery. Upon arrival, a lone tire was seen burning in the middle of the northern side of the cemetery.

First-responders made short work of the fire with a series of fire extinguishers. No one was hurt and no graves were damaged.

Anyone with information on who or what started the fire is asked to reach out to Inuvik Fire department or Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.