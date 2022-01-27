Netsilik School in Taloyoak is closed until Feb. 7 due to Covid-19 risks, chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson announced on Thursday afternoon.

“Contact tracing has identified an increased risk of exposure to Covid-19 to the student population,” Patterson said. “To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to students and the other members of the community I am closing the school in Taloyoak until at least Feb. 7.”

Anyone who has not been contacted by public health should monitor for symptoms.

If you develop symptoms such as a – runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever or difficulty breathing –call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT.

There are longer wait times to get through to the hotline, so please remain patient. Please do not call or go to the health centre.

“We urge everyone to follow the direction of public health officials to ensure the health and safety of our school community,” said Minister of Education, Pamela Gross. “We are grateful that the CPHO and his team have moved quickly to close the school to allow testing and contact tracing to take place.”

The GN’s next public update on the Covid-19 outbreak is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.