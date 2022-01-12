Inuk artist Tanya Tagaq has released Teeth Agape, a new song from her forthcoming new album Tongues.

“I will hunch my shoulders and wait. Claws sharpened, teeth agape,” Tagaq wrote on Twitter announcing the new single.

“Never underestimate the power of mothers,” says an accompanying press release from the record label Six Shooter Records announcing Teeth Agape.

This follows the release of the single Colonizerfrom the same album.

From Cambridge Bay, Tagaq has been internationally celebrated as a singer, composer and author. She has won the Order of Canada, the Polaris Music Prize, has won a the JUNO Award and has multiple honourary doctorates.

Tagaq’s new album Tongues is scheduled to be released on Jan. 21.

Check out the animated video for Teeth Agape here: