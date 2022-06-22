Calgary Police today are asking people to come forward with details regarding Tara Niptanatiak’s death. The 35-year-0ld Cambridge Bay mother of four was found inside a waste container in the city’s Ramsay neighbourhood on February 25, 2022. An autopsy found her death was not suspicious, but “however, the circumstances surrounding how she ended up in the container remain under investigation”, the Calgary Police added in a social media post.

A review of CCTV footage found Niptanatiak did not enter the alley “under her own abilities and may have been placed there”.

“Her death is not believed to be suspicious, but we know there are people out there who know what happened to Tara and we want to speak with them,” said Martin Schiavetta, Calgary Police Homicide Unit Staff Sergeant.

At the time of death, she had short, dark hair, was wearing dark clothing with a North Face winter jacket and had a red sleeping bag in her possession.

Anyone with any information about this incident are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“Tara was the kind of person that helped those in need before helping herself, she was one of a kind. She loved life, and those who knew her knew that to be true,” said Rolonda Niptanatiak, Tara’s sister.

“She was the most beautiful person, not just the way she looked but her heart. She was so kind and full of life.”