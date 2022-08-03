Responding to an alarm at a business on Old Airport Road, police have charged a 15-year-old youth with break and enter and failing to comply with a court order.

Police observed a youth running from the business on July 31, at 4:23 a.m., with an assortment of merchandise.

Police engaged in a short foot pursuit and arrested the teen without incident.

The merchandise was returned to the business.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.