Fort Providence RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Kathleen Gargan, 16 and Sharon Causa, 14.

Both were last seen in Fort Providence area on August 4 and were reported missing on the morning of August 5.

Kathleen is an Indigenous female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8” and weighs 150 lbs.

Kathleen, 16, an Indigenous female with black hair and brown eyes. 5'8" and weighs 150 lbs. Reported missing the morning of August 5. Photo courtesy of RCMP.

Sharon is an Indigenous female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” and weighs 161 lbs.

In addition to Fort Providence, the girls may be in Yellowknife or Behchoko.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111, or text Crime Stoppers at “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.