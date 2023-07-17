Telus Mobility customers in Fort Providence are currently experiencing difficulties when attempting to call the local RCMP line, 699-1111.

Customers are receiving an out-of-service message when trying to place the call, according to the police. The issue appears to be limited to Telus customers and is only occurring in Fort Providence.

The RCMP have contacted Northwestel to investigate the issue. In the meantime, residents of Fort Providence are advised to use a landline or a phone from another cellular provider to call the RCMP detachment. In case of emergency, dial 911.

There’s currently no estimated time frame for resolving the issue. An update will be provided when service has been restored.