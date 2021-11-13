A temporary, downtown shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Yellowknife is now under construction.

Crews worked Friday afternoon moving trailers into place at the former Northern Frontier Visitors Centre site.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson declared a state of local ememrgency in Yellowknife on Oct. 15 “to address the urgent need for a temporary day shelter in Yellowknife.”

As it did last fall, the location of the temporary shelter was the centre of fierce debate at the city council level. Minister of Health Julie Green went so far as to write an open letter to Yellowknife businesses pleading with them to support a shelter in a building at the corner of Franklin Avenue and 48 Street.

The Yellowknife Arena is operating as a day shelter currently; the temporary shelter at the end of 49 Street is expected to be open at the end of November.