More than three-and-a-half years after the last deal expired, the Nunavut Employees Union and the Government of Nunavut have arrived at a tentative settlement for a new collective agreement.

The terms were agreed upon as of Feb. 26, the parties announced on Monday.

The previous agreement ran until Sept. 30, 2018 and, despite numerous rounds of negotiations, the sides couldn’t come to an understanding. The union filed a lawsuit against the territorial government in early 2020, accusing the GN of bad faith bargaining.

Increases to Northern allowance and pay rates were among the remaining sticking points heading into negotiations last week.

Both parties must now ratify the new deal. Details will be forthcoming when that happens, according to the territorial government.