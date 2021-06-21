The first day of the “unwound” Hay Days Festival kicked off under warm, sunny skies at the Fisherman’s Wharf on June 19.

Lee Mandeville, NWT fiddler and Canadian Metis Fiddling Champion was accompanied by George Mandeville and Bobbi Bouvier.

They provided music entertainment for much of the day to crowds in a Covid-19-safe environment.

Several artisans and small craft companies greeted guests at the wharf to open the festival which will be spreading out over the coming 12 weeks.

The artisans included Elsie Canadien, owner of Gah Tua Designs.

Peter Magill, tourism and economic development coordinator with the Town of Hay River said he was pleased with the public presence.

“The turnout was great,” he said. “The comments from inside and around the wharf were positive and people loved the music. It seemed appropriate ahead of the celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We were terribly excited by the feedback we received.”

The Hay Days Festival, which is presented by the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise, is asking residents to continue watching for notices of musicians and artists playing every week at the wharf this summer.