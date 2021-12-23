Education Minister R.J. Simpson met virtually with territorial education leaders on Dec. 14 and holiday travel among educators and how that might affect a return to work was one of the topics discussed.

Noting the awareness of Covid-19 measures, arranged virus testing upon the return of those educators was mentioned as one approach.

Vaccines for children ages 5-11 and impacts to diploma exams were also broached.

“It has been another year of challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, but we’re looking forward to starting anew in 2022,” said Darlene Gruben, chair of the Beaufort Delta Divisional Education Council. “Thank you to the minister and ECE (Education, Culture and Employment) staff for their continued support this year. I hope everyone enjoys a much-deserved break and time with family and friends this holiday season.”

Simpson thanked education bodies for their collaboration with the Department of Health and Social Services, supporting at-home screening pilots and vaccination roll-out for children ages 5-11.

The minister also provided an update on junior kindergarten to Grade 12 school curriculum renewal. Meeting participants heard about next steps for the Education Act Modernization, following the release of the What We Heard Report. The next step “two-phased approach” will begin early 2022, ensuring continued collaboration between ECE and Indigenous governments, according to the Department of Education.

“I’d like to close out 2021 with my sincere thanks to education leaders for your efforts and dedication to NWT students, teachers, schools and communities,” said Simpson.