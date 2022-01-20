The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) is working towards roll out of the new Government of Canada approved Paxlovid Covid-19 drug treatment in the NWT.

A supply of Paxlovid is expected to be shipped based on a “per-capita allotment,” according to NTHSSA.

The first delivery will arrive this week, immediately being distributed to regional centres for storage and used based on eligibility criteria.

Prescription by a physician is needed for use of the drug; it can be taken at home and is intended to be started during the first five days from onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

Due to limitations of the initial supply, treatment is reserved for those at highest risk of severe outcomes from the virus.

NWT physicians will determine eligibility for Paxlovid based on criteria currently being finalized by the NTHSSA.

The territorial health authority will ensure that community health nurses are able to consult with drug providers regarding prescription, shipment, and administration of Paxlovid for those who are eligible.

Distribution of the pills will not be limited to communities with in-person physician presence.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms is encouraged to get tested either at a local health centre, testing site, or via an at-home rapid test kit.

Individuals who are over age 60 and those who have health conditions such as immune system suppression should seek testing and assessment by a health-care provider.

Assessment by a provider is required to determine eligibility for Paxlovid or other available Covid treatments.