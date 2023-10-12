When the legislative assembly reconvened from late September into early October, there was an outpouring of gratitude and tributes for firefighters from MLAs and ministers.

Rocky Simpson, who represents Hay River South, spoke of the wildfire devastation in Enterprise, Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation. He also mentioned cabins razed along the highway.

“Residents are asking ‘Could more have been done to get the fires under control sooner?’ Possibly,” he said. “But one thing is for sure, if not for the immediate action by Hay River’s EMO (Emergency Management Organization) and the sheer determination and work of those wildfire and structural frontline firefighters, of those who fought the fire from the air, and of those who provided logistical and various supports to all frontline workers, the outcome might have been much different and much more devastating and for this we thank them.”

Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie acknowledged that there are lessons to be learned.

“We definitely need to look at what happened, how we as a government reacted, how communities reacted, and how we can better work with Indigenous groups in planning and actual disaster management,” she said. “There is a lot of work to do but in advance of that, my heart breaks for the residents of Behchoko, Paradise Gardens, and Enterprise that lost their homes. We owe an immense debt of gratitude for the efforts of the firefighters and volunteers that held the lines, kept the damage from being much worse, and the work of communities that created the firebreaks to further safeguard communities.”

Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong said, “I want to thank the firefighters for the work that they do. They put their lives on the line and work countless hours to save NWT communities and our communities of Wekweeti and Behchoko.”

Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson added his voice to the chorus.

“I would like to join in my colleagues in thanking all of our forestry firefighters… our pilots, our tanker bases… to the hundreds of volunteers in multiple communities, especially here in Yellowknife, who stayed behind and built what is truly an impressive fire break in a matter of days as well as all of the municipal staff,” Johnson said of the widespread efforts.

Outgoing premier Caroline Cochrane paid homage to a Deh Cho firefighter who did not survive the brutally combustible summer.

“I want to acknowledge the tragic passing of firefighter Adam Yeadon from Fort Liard,” she said. “Adam lost his life this summer while protecting his community from wildfire. Adam was passionate about his work as a firefighter, and we will honour his sacrifice with a scholarship in his name.

“We often forget that first responders put themselves at risk every day in the critical work they do, and it is important to express our gratitude for their dedication to this work,” Cochrane added. “I am very thankful to all first responders and the firefighters who, like Adam, take pride in their work and commit to it fully despite the risk.”

Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos echoed those sentiments.

“I also want to acknowledge the fallen NWT firefighter, Mr. Adam Yeadon, who died on the job in July while battling a fire near Fort Liard. Adam was a member of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation. He was only 25 years old,” said Martselos. “He had a young daughter and a loving partner whom he left behind. As Thebacha MLA, I want to offer my condolences to his family and his community for this tragic loss.”

Adam Yeadon, 25, died while battling a wildfire near Fort Liard on July 15. He left behind his partner and a young daughter. The Canadian Press/HO-Donna Deneyoua

‘He will be sadly missed’

Shane Thompson, MLA for Nahendeh, dedicated this member’s statement to Yeadon, who was born on Aug. 30, 1997, at Fort Nelson, B.C., to Barbara Bertrand and Jack Yeadon.

Adam, the fourth of five children, was raised in Fort Liard.

“He was always willing and smiling, hardworking, and loved using the chainsaw. It was his prized possession,” Thompson said. “He was a determined individual. A perfect example was when he was 17 years old, he decided that he wanted to be a wildland firefighter so, when the plane landed in Fort Liard to take people to Fort Simpson for training, he jumped on the plane.

“Unfortunately, when he landed, an instructor looked at him and asked him his age. After telling him the truth… he was then sent home on the next plane to Fort Liard. This not did not stop him.”

Adam showed up again the next year.

“Once he took the training, it confirmed his passion to be a wildland firefighter,” said Thompson. “He loved his EFF (extra firefighter) family immensely and took his job very seriously. He was very proud to be part of the EFF community.

“I am proud to say his colleagues built and placed a cross on the site where he passed away and will be doing a moment of silence at the start of each fire season. This was due to their respect for him,” he added. “He will be sadly missed.”