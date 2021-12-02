It was a rough go-of-it for Stacey Stabel and her rink from the Yellowknife Curling Centre this week in Ottawa but she knew it would be tough going in.

Stabel, along with Alison Davis, Jill Andrews and Krista Wesley, represented the NWT at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championship in the nation’s capital as the women’s entry. They started out the round-robin on Nov. 28 against Ontario and finished things up yesterday against New Brunswick. As of press time, the ladies had one win under their belts—against B.C. on Wednesday, by a score of 7-5.

The men’s team hails from the Inuvik Curling Centre and was skipped by Mark Robertson. They managed a win in their opening game versus Northern Ontario, 5-1, but hadn’t doubled that total as of press time.