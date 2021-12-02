It was a rough go-of-it for Stacey Stabel and her rink from the Yellowknife Curling Centre this week in Ottawa but she knew it would be tough going in.

Stabel, along with Alison Davis, Jill Andrews and Krista Wesley, represented the NWT at the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championship in the nation’s capital as the women’s entry. They started out the round-robin on Nov. 28 against Ontario and finished things up yesterday against New Brunswick. As of press time, the ladies had one win under their belts—against B.C. on Wednesday, by a score of 7-5.

The men’s team hails from the Inuvik Curling Centre and was skipped by Mark Robertson. They managed a win in their opening game versus Northern Ontario, 5-1, but hadn’t doubled that total as of press time.

James McCarthy

After being a nomad around North America following my semi-debauched post-secondary days, I put down my roots in Yellowknife in 2006. I’ve been keeping this sports seat warm with NNSL for the better...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.