The 41st Terry Fox Run is just around the corner and organizers are hoping to repeat a strong pandemic year last year with a healthy amount of money raised for cancer research.

Co-ordinator Brigitte Stephen said she will be holding another virtual version of the run meaning that people can run anytime and anywhere during the scheduled event Sept. 19.

“With all the unknown that goes on and with things changing every day I’ve decided to do it virtually again this year.”

Stephen said she does have a route selected which runners or walkers can choose to follow, however it will be a slightly different course from the loop around the town as in past years.

Stephen said the run will begin at the Welcome to Hay River sign at Bob McMeekin Chamber Park and take runners to Miron Drive to Stewart Drive to McBryan Drive to Woodland Drive.

“This year we’re going to have the route go all the way down to Woodland, and then across the bridge right to the last light pole,” she said, adding that there will be signage helping to show the right way. That is five kilometers from the park to there.”

People wanting to do the 10-km run can then run to the light pole point and back.

To do the 5-km run, participants can run to the Hay River Recreation Centre and return.

Stephen said that she has been working closely with the Terry Fox Foundation which has recommended against holding gatherings. Choosing to do the virtual event, rather than having time specific gatherings for people to attend was safer and limited the risk to hurting the run’s cause or Terry’s name if an outbreak were to occur, she said.

Stephen is organizer her third run, coming off a strong year last year.

In her first year, $4,069 was raised with about 50 people who participated. In 2020, involvement rose above 60 and $6,073 was collected.

Hay River was recognized by the foundation for being among the top 15 across the country with the highest percentage increase and the top 15 with per capita amount donated.

“So we were on both lists on the foundation’s newsletter this last spring, so I was pretty proud of,Hay River,” she said.

People are asked to register through the Terry Fox Foundation website.

Regular updates will be made through the run’s day on the Terry Fox Run Hay River Facebook page.