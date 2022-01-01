Weyallon Armstrong sworn in as MLA

Monfwi MLA Jane Weyallon Armstrong was sworn in on Aug. 5. The Legislative Assembly’s newest member was elected following the resignation of long-time MLA Jackson Lafferty. At the ceremony, she pledged that housing, domestic violence and MMIWG would be at the top of her agenda.

Stanton suffers staffing shortages

With Stanton Territorial Hospital facing major staffing shortages, Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green announced on Aug. 10 that the facility would no longer be able to house more than two critical care patients. At the time, the ICU had two critical care beds and two lower acuity beds. Green said the staffing shortage was caused by a number of factors, including a competitive job market and a wave of retirements and resignations.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green announced on Aug. 10 that Stanton Territorial Hospital would only be able to accommodate two critical care patients due to staffing shortages. NNSL photo

Norn pleads not guilty

Embattled Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn pled not guilty on Aug. 3 to charges of violating a mandatory Covid-19 isolation order. Norn visited the Legislative Assembly building a day before he was to stop isolating. An independent inquiry later found Norn guilty of misconduct and recommended he be removed from office.

Former YK reporter contracts Covid

A veteran Yellowknife reporter was hospitalized with Covid-19 while in Mexico on on July 21. Jack Danylchuk’s daughter, Jacki Danylchuk, created a GoFundMe for the former NNSL Media and CBC North employee, which by Aug. 12 had raised more than $13,500. Danylchuk was released from hospital later that month.

NWT cases climb to 34

There were at least 34 active cases of Covid-19 in the NWT on Aug. 16, according to public health officials. Most of these cases were in Fort Good Hope, and may have been linked to a recent handgames tournament. At the time, there was only one confirmed case in Yellowknife.

NWT calls for federal pandemic help

With Covid cases climbing in the territory and Stanton facing a staffing shortage, Premier Caroline Cochrane appealed to both the federal government and the Red Cross on Aug. 19 for more resources to fight the pandemic. At the time, the NWT had seen more cases in the previous week than in the entire rest of the pandemic. Only six people had been hospitalized as a result of the new outbreaks.

Fred Sangris was elected to a third term as Ndilo chief on Aug. 23 after holding the position in 1998-99 and again between 2006 and 2010. NNSL file photo

Ndilǫ gets new (old) chief

Fred Sangris defeated two-time incumbent Ernest Betsina to become the new Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) Ndilǫ chief on Aug. 23. Sangris had previously served two terms as chief, from 1997-99 and from 2006-10. He said his goals for his newest mandate were to finalize the Akaitcho land claims settlement and address issues related to housing.

City says school will open on time

The Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) confirmed on Aug. 25 that schools would welcome students back right on schedule on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. In a Joint statement on Aug. 19, Yellowknife’s school districts pledged to work with the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer and ECE to monitor the Covid situation in the city’s schools.