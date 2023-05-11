For the first time since 2019, the Thebacha Trade Show returned to the Fort Smith Centennial Arena.

It was held on April 29 and it was the 15th time the show had been held. Several members of the community were on hand to offer itms for sale or to give more information about their organization during the show.

Following the trade show, there was a community dance with live music at the Salt River First Nation Conference Centre in the evening featuring Crook The Kid, The Bell Rock Band and the JBT Jiggers.

Betty Dixon displays her beaded earrings. Margaret McKay/NNSL photo

Crystal Benwell, left, and Beverly Chepelsky display restorative justice with native medicine plants. Margaret McKay/NNSL photo

Michel Labine was displaying his snowshoe creations. Margaret McKay/NNSL photo