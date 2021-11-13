Vaccination gift cards worth $50 apiece are now useless in Cambridge Bay due to a break-in and theft from the Kitikmeot Inuit Association’s main office building.

Some of the Co-op gift cards were already distributed but the program has been suspended until further notice due to the crime, Fred Pedersen, the KIA’s director of planning and communications, announced on Facebook late on Friday afternoon.

“Once this has been resolved, NTI (Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated) will advise KIA on any further resumption of this NTI program,” Pedersen stated. “If you know of anyone trying to use gift cards around the community, please report them to the RCMP.”

Cambridge Bay has suffered from a rash of break-ins at high profile buildings over the past several months, including the Elders Palace, where substantial damage was done.