Theodore Matto of Fort Providence is a wee bit wealthier these days thanks to hitting a big lottery win late last month.

Matto won himself $19,978.40 on Poker Lotto after playing the game on April 23 at the Big River Service Centre in Fort Providence. The win was announced by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation on Tuesday. Matto’s win came courtesy of adding the All-In option on the game — he won $1,000 right off the bat by getting a straight flush when he bought the ticket and the All-In gave him another $18,972.40.

In the press release, Matto said he did a double-take at the lottery terminal when he saw what he had won.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Matto said he doesn’t have many plans for his windfall but plans to put some towards home repairs. He’s the latest NWT resident to hit a big win in recent months. Yellowknife’s Candace McQuatt copped $50,000 on a Western 6/49 ticket she bought in May 2021 while Mabel Osmond of Yellowknife won herself $10,000 on a Classic Diamond scratch-off ticket.

Robert Sayine of Fort Resolution was also a big winner back in March when his Lotto 6/49 ticket won him $25,000 thanks to the guaranteed winner prize draw on Feb. 12.