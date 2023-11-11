Several communities lost internet and now we know why.

CBC North is reporting that NorthwesTel stated in an e-mail reponse to a question that ‘third-party construction activity’ around the fibre line is what caused the damage that took out high-speed internet to Yellowknife and several communities in the area. Phone lines were also affected with calls being reported dropped and residents needing police assistance were being told to visit their local detachment instead of calling 9-1-1.

Service was eventually restored at around 6 p.m. Friday evening

It took around six hours to repair the damage, stated NorthwestTel, and service has been fully restored.