The Lafferty family was formally welcomed to their new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity NWT, on May 26. Almost six months after moving in in December, with the weather warmed up, Habitat for Humanity NWT President David Hurley presented Stephanie Lafferty and her family with a ceremonial key to her home. This was the first of two key ceremonies this week, with the other taking place in Dettah on Friday. More habitat for humanity units will soon go up across the street from Lafferty’s new house on Spence Road. “I was overwhelmed when I first saw the house,” said Lafferty. “This is our forever home. This is my baby’s forever home. So I was overwhelmed, overjoyed.”