A “significant” haul of alcohol, drugs and tobacco were sized in Fort Providence on Feb. 16, the RCMP confirmed.

Working with Fort Simpson and Bechoko RCMP, Fort Providence RCMP officers executed a search warrant on a residential dwelling and seized 7.7 ounces of a substance believed to be hash, 1.3 lbs of cannabis, 69 bottles of alcohol and 4,600 cigarettes.

Police also seized cell phones, computers, scales, and other tools used in the sale of contraband items.

Patrick Mazerolle, 68, of Fort Providence is charged for offences under the Cannabis Act, GNWT Liquor Act, Criminal Code and Excise Act. He will appear before court in Fort Providence on May 5.

The bust was part of an ongoing investigation that was made possible from information in tips from the community.

“Sales of contraband that contribute to substance abuse in the community undermines the social fabric and safety of community members,” Cpl. Cagri Yilmaz of the Fort Providence RCMP said through a press release.

“The local detachment would like to thank all the community members who came forward with information on this criminal activity … without their help, the seizure of these contraband items would not have been possible.”

Anyone with further information on this investigation is asked to call the Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111, if an emergency, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com