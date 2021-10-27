Yellowknife RCMP have charged three Alberta men with drug-related charges and firearm offences.

On Oct. 25, the police conducted a traffic stop in the downtown area involving a vehicle with four occupants, including the driver.

The investigation led to a drug-related investigation.

A search of the vehicle, which had NWT plates, resulted in the seizure of what is believed to be crack and powder cocaine, a loaded handgun and cash, among other evidence, according to the Mounties.

Three men were charged with numerous firearm offences, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

The fourth occupant, a woman, was released on an undertaking and may face charges, the police stated.

The charged are Fathi Maie, 33, Abdullah Maye, 23, and Dawson Tecomba, 21.