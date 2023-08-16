The City of Yellowknife has issued an evacuation alert for three areas of the city “because of the real potential threat to public safety due to a wildfire.”

Residents of Kam Lake, Grace Lake and the Engle Business District are advised to be prepared to evacuate with little notice due to the threat posed by the Behchoko/Yellowknife wildfire, known as ZF015. The fire is 20 km from the city at its nearest point.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the City of Yellowknife stated in a Tuesday evening news release. “Residents should be prepared of a potential need to evacuate your premises or property on short notice should it be necessary.”