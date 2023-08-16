The City of Yellowknife has issued an evacuation alert for three areas of the city “because of the real potential threat to public safety due to a wildfire.”

Residents of Kam Lake, Grace Lake and the Engle Business District are advised to be prepared to evacuate with little notice due to the threat posed by the Behchoko/Yellowknife wildfire, known as ZF015. The fire is 20 km from the city at its nearest point.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the City of Yellowknife stated in a Tuesday evening news release. “Residents should be prepared of a potential need to evacuate your premises or property on short notice should it be necessary.”

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.