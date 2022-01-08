Three people are in custody after police shut down two roads near downtown Yellowknife for most of Jan. 7.

The incident began when three armed men entered the Grayling Manor building on 53 Street at about 7:15 a.m. A handgun was pointed at occupants, according to RCMP Insp. Barry LaRocque.

Police established a containment area in the neighbourhood and found a handgun outside the building. A search led them to the Sunridge apartment building on nearby 51A Avenue.

Two men were arrested after a search of Sunridge. Another was arrested elsewhere. By 7:45 p.m., police had re-opened 51A Avenue to traffic and allowed residents of the neighbourhood who were waiting to return home to do so.

“These situations are complex so the RCMP take many precautions to ensure the safety of the public, the people involved and the police,” said LaRocque.

LaRocque also thanked the community for understanding when turned around at a check point or when they cannot go to their homes within the police containment zone.

The investigation is ongoing.