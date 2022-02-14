Approximatley 39 grams of crack cocaine and $4,700 were seized during a callout in the early hours of Saturday morning.

On Feb. around 2:00 AM police responded to a complaint at a business on Range Lake Road, Yellowknife RCMP confirmed. Officers were advised three men had been assaulted by three other men.

Police discovered crack cocaine and cash at the scene and arrested three men including Ban Gai Ngumdeng, 29.

The Calgary man is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of assault, two counts of obstructing a police officer, and mischief under $5,000.

Ngumdeng is charged, not convicted, with a crime and he will appear before the courts.

Two other males suspects were released with their formal charges pending. They will also face court at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.. In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1.