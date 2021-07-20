Officials at the Town of Inuvik are investigating after a late night break in at the town’s dog pound resulted in $3,000 worth of damages and three missing pooches.

A July 19 notice posted on the town’s Facebook page says that between 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 a.m. Monday someone took a blowtorch to the front door of the building.

When that didn’t work the would-be dognappers instead they went in through the wire-protected window.

The notice adds that if the blowtorch had set the facility on fire things could have been a lot worse. The dognappers left a lone puppy behind, which was showing signs of distress when officials arrived Monday morning. Officials note the missing dogs may be injured as there was significant amounts of broken glass on the floor.

A photo of the three missing dogs has been released.

Anyone with information on the location of the three missing dogs or on how the building was broken into are asked to contact municipal enforcement at 777-8616 or the RCMP at 777-1111.