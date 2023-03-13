Hay River RCMP came across a young man who was seriously injured from an assault on Sunday.

The police stated that they responded to a complaint of a disturbance and found the young man while they were on the way to the scene on March 12 at approximately 4:15 a.m.

EMS transported the young man to the Hay River Hospital but because his injuries were so serious, he had to be transported to Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife for further medical intervention.

The Mounties arrested three other young men as a result of the incident.

The accused are facing charges of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, mischief and aggravated assault.

RCMP did not identify any of the individuals who were charged.

The police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call Hay River RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.