Three impaired drivers have been arrested in one night, according to Yellowknife RCMP.

The following incidents occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday morning:

-March 7 at 8:29 p.m., a 53-year-old man was arrested following a single-vehicle collision on the Ingraham Trail. He blew twice the legal limit and was uninjured.

-March 8 at 3:03 a.m., a 20-year-old man was arrested at a traffic stop for speeding on 50 Avenue. An impaired driving charge followed after a breath sample was taken.

-March 8 at 4:59 a.m. a 27-year-old woman was arrested at a traffic stop on 52 Avenue. A breath sample was later determined to be above the legal limit for alcohol while driving.

All of these drivers have been released and will appear in court at a later date, the police stated.

So far in 2022, Yellowknife RCMP have arrest a total of 26 impaired drivers and remind the public of their role in keeping roads safe.

If you suspect or are aware of an impaired driver, call, 9-1-1. Providing as much information as possible regarding the vehicle, driver, location and direction of travel can help police get impaired drivers off the road.