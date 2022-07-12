Three men in Hay River have been charged with sexual assault and are scheduled to appear in court late next month.

The Northwest Territories RCMP reported on Tuesday afternoon that police received a report on July 4 regarding an incident of sexual assault on two adults.

Following an investigation by the Hay River RCMP and NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit, three men were arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

Police have charged Maher Sellemi, 38, Amine Zahi, 40, and Hassen Zellma, 37.

The three have been released on the condition that they appear in Hay River Territorial Court on Aug. 29.