Three new Yellowknife locations have been identified as exposure sites for Covid-19, Jan. 14/.

The Salvation Army, The Red Apple Restaurant, and Boston Pizza were all sites of Covid exposure between Jan. 7 and 11, according to the most recent update to the GNWT’s exposure notice website, which was posted Jan. 13 at 8:37 p.m.

The exposure at Boston Pizza happened on January 7 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.; The Red Apple Restaurant was exposed on Jan. 9 from 7:45 to 9 p.m.; And the exposure at the Salvation Army was related to an overnight stay on the night of Jan. 10 to 11.

Anyone who was present during any of these exposures is advised to monitor for symptoms, isolate immediately if symptoms develop, and if not fully vaccinated, get tested on the fourth day after exposure even if no symptoms have developed.