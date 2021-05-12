Three airports in the Northwest Territories will receive federal funding for airport-safety upgrades, according to a news release issued by the Government of Canada, May 12.

Fort Smith will receive $15,010,087 to refinish airside surfaces at the Fort Smith Airport, while the Fort Simpson Airport will get $2, 762, 273 to rehabilitate the airfield electrical system.

The Yellowknife Airport will receive $2,044,920 to address airfield drainage over the coming year.

According to the release, the total investment of $19,817,279 comes from Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program (ACAP) which is set up to address safety upgrades for everything from runway and taxiway repairs to lighting enhancements to buying snow clearing equipment.

The investments are part of an overall federal investment in 63 airports for 86 safety-related projects across the country.

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories said all three airports are important for northern infrastructure and travel.

“The airports in Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, and Yellowknife are all critically important for residents and businesses in their communities,” he said.

“These investments will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents of the Northwest Territories, many of whom depend on their local airports not only for personal travel and community resupply, but also for access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres.”