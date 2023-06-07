Three individuals are facing drug charges after RCMP seized crack cocaine and an “unsecured” firearm from an apartment in Inuvik.

Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk RCMP were granted searched warrants to enter four residences at an undisclosed apartment complex in town. During the search, RCMP say they seized a “quantity” of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash and the firearm. Two males and a female were taken into custody and are facing charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as well as the Criminal Code.

More cash was found at an additional location in Inuvik later in the night.

Harbi Ali, of Toronto Ont. is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of undertaking. He will appear in court for a bail hearing on June 8.

Jolene Andre of Inuvik, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and posession for the purpose of trafficking. She will appear in Inuvik territorial court August 12.

Willie Inglangasuk of Inuvik is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He will apepar in Inuvik territorial court August 12.