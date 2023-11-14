Three people in Inuvik have been charged in relation to a police search warrant executed last week.

Following executing a search warrant on Nov. 9 at Lakeview Manor, NT RCMP said they seized 32 grams of crack cocaine and over $7,000 in cash from an apartment. Several mobile phones were also found as well as bear spray and other weapons.

“The accused persons in this matter were targeting vulnerable populations through the illicit sale of dangerous substances,” said Inuvik RCMP detachment commander Staff-Sgt. Jesse Aubin. “The Inuvik RCMP will not tolerate individuals that come to our community and undertake these illegal activities. To those that allow criminal activities to occur in your residence, you will also be held accountable under the law.”

Wellington Cardozo, 24, of British Columbia; Hindowa Sama , 21, of British Columbia; and 47-year-old Marcia Day of Inuvik, NT are jointly charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

RCMP are asking anyone with further information about this incident or other illegal drug activity to come forward by phoning the Inuvik RCMP at 867-777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.