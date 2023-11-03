A three-vehicle accident occurred at the Northlands trailer park intersection on Franklin Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

RCMP and bylaw officers, along with ambulance and fire crews, were dispatched to the scene.

Bylaw officers shut down one lane of traffic near the site of the collision.

A grey Ford slid and collided head-on with the traffic light. Following this, two other vehicles were involved in the collision.

RCMP officer Russ Grimshaw stated that the driver of the Ford appeared to have minor injuries and has been sent to the hospital for medical attention.